FULL TEXT: Akufo-Addo’s reply to Martin Amidu

President Akufo-Addo and Martin Amidu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to allegations levelled against him and his government by Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor who recently resigned from his position.



In a 9-page response, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the president addressed some critical claims Martin Amidu made such as interference in the work of Martin Amidu, the Agyapa mineral royalties deal and the claims that the government of Ghana has failed to provide the needed resources and funds for the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



"I refer to your letter dated 16 November, 2020 pursuant to which you resigned your position as the first Special Prosecutor appointed in accordance with Section 13(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) (hereinafter, the “Letter”).



"The President has taken note of your resignation per the President’s Chief of Staff’s letter to you of even date herewith (SCR/DA/96/135/01/A).



"We note, however, that, even before the President had been given the opportunity to react to the contents of your four (4) page Letter, it had been put into the public domain prior to receipt by the President. I am directed by the President to respond to correct the errors of fact contained in your Letter in order to provide a complete public record of the issues," parts of the letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President reads.



Background



Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor.



In his resignation letter, he indicated that he believed that he was executing his mandate independently, the reactions he has received concerning the work make him convinced that he was not expected to exercise his independence as a Special Prosecutor and that makes his work untenable.



Amidu’s decision has received mixed reactions from the public with some accusing the president of having double standards on the fight against corruption.



Others including Prof Kwaku Asare, have said the Special Prosecutor should have persisted and worked harder to prosecute corrupt officials.



Read below the President's full reply to Martin Amidu:





