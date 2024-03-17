FULL RULING: Supreme Court's 3-2 verdict against Anas Aremeyaw Anas

General News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The full certified true copy of a judgement by a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has been released.



The court had deferred its full ruling despite pronouncing a 3-2 majority decision against investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' certiorari application against a damning 2023 High Court ruling.



The apex court by their ruling rejected Anas's application in seeking to overturn a lower court’s decision to dismiss his defamation lawsuit against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.



Previously, the High Court ruled in favour of Agyapong, referring to Anas’ style of journalism as “investigative terrorism” rather than legitimate journalism.



Following this outcome, Anas sought to challenge the High Court’s decision at the Supreme Court, citing concerns about the judge’s jurisdiction and potential biases.



Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Samuel Asiedu sided with the Chief Justice in rejecting Anas’ appeal, while Justices Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi dissented.



The verdict marked a significant milestone in the legal tussle between Anas and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, which began in 2018.



Below is the 97-page ruling:







SARA



