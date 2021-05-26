FSHS: ABUSCO PTA agrees to have students pay GHC120 for extra classes

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) at the Abuakwa State College (ABUSCO) has agreed to have their wards pay for extra classes.



The decision was reached at a recent meeting held in the school.



Information gathered by this website indicates that the students are to pay GHc120 per semester.



The school has made available MOMO account for the parents to pay the cost for the extra classes.



The extra classes the PTA explained is to ensure that learning outcomes are improved.



We also gathered that this would improve an effective academic remedial programme for the students.



In 2019, the government made available GH¢55,278,500 to provide incentives for teachers to offer extra tuition to all senior high school (SHS) students after the normal class hours.



The then Deputy Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum in an interview with the Daily Graphic said the amount would cater for the extra classes of 1,105,570 students.



He explained that the overall objective of the intervention was to ensure that learning outcomes improved overall through the development of an effective academic remedial programme for all students.



Dr Adutwum said under the double-track semester system, instructional hours had been extended to 1,134, compared to the 1,080 under the previous trimester calendar.



He said in that year that the amount covered all students, “whether they are in Form One, Two or Three”, explaining that the current Form Three students were benefiting from the intervention grant as they prepared to write their final examination, which would begin in April this year.”



This initiative was to be an annual grant but it is unclear whether the government has released money for the students this year.