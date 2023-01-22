FLASHBACK: You're begging God to be poor if you go into farming - Ken Agyapong

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has recently said that one of his major objectives as president will be to harness the agricultural potential of Ghana.



Speaking in a Metro TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Agyapong said that when he becomes president, he will develop the agriculture sector to a point where Ghana will be feeding the whole African continent.



He also refuted assertions that people from the northern parts of Ghana are poor because they have land that can be used to farm to feed Ghana and the whole of Africa.



“In my vision, I will use 5 northern regions and Afram Plains to feed the whole of Africa. We have arable lands here and we in the north are saying that we are poor. We are not poor; we need a push. We need enlightenment, people to give us confidence.



“Because with this land, all we will do is large-scale farming (and) irrigation then we will have agro-processing industries in these regions. I believe that about 50 percent of Ghana’s industries should be in the North because we have the land,” he said.



Well, this has not always been the view of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central on farming in Ghana.



In May 2020, Ken Agyapong advised the people of Ghana, particularly the youth against going into farming.



He said that anybody who goes into farming in Ghana is begging to be poor.



"If you make money in Accra and you tell me you are going to farm you are a fool... how many farmers have been successful, I want one.



"People have chosen to be farmers let them do it. But if you educate yourself, you can do processing but going into that farming, you are praying to God - God let me be poor oh! God let me be poor oh, let me be poor and you will be poor,” he said.



Watch videos of Ken Agyapong’s views on farming below:





IB/BOG