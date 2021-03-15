General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

FLASHBACK: You'll soon use the sanitizers you're hoarding as breakfast - TV3's Oti Adjei to dealers

Head of Digital Media and broadcast journalist with Media General, Michael Oti Adjei

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, there was a scarcity of one of the essential items needed in managing spread of infections; hand sanitizers.



This led to an astronomical increase in prices of the product by traders who were seeking cash in on the situation.



The head of Digital Media and Broadcast journalist with Media General, Michael Oti Adjei, in reaction to this development lashed out at the business strategy that was implored by some traders dealing in hand sanitisers.



Currently, there is a shortage of hand sanitizers countrywide after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed Ghanaians to apply the product as part of measures to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly disease.



But giving his thoughts on the development, the popular sports journalist opined that this business strategy by the suppliers and the dealers of hoarded the products and selling to patrons at high prices to amass wealth for themselves will soon regret their decisions.



"The hand sanitizers that you are hoarding to maximise profit, you would have breakfast with it soon p33", Oti Adjei spoke on his official Twitter handle, sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.





