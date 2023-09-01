FLASHBACK: What COP Mensah said during 'grilling' on Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

COP Geroge Alex Mensah, the outgoing director of operation of the Ghana Police Service, is one of the main characters in the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of the Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



In the leaked tape, which is now being investigated by a special committee of parliament, the COP was allegedly heard scheming to be the replacement of Dr. Dampare.



The Commissioner of Police (COP) has been testifying at the public hearing of the committee since Thursday, August 31, 2023, and his admission of being a politician and a sympathiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party has drawn the minds of many Ghanaians to the election violence that was seen during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019.



A GhanaWeb video of COP Mensah’s testimony before the Emile Short Commission, which was investigating the election violence, has got many Ghanaians talking.



Here is What COP Mensah said:



COP Alex, the director of operation of the police, rejected claims that the masked gunmen who caused mayhem during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in a SWAT-branded vehicle were from the police service.



He told the panel that he was unaware of the operations of the fully-geared, gun-wielding masked men even though the chairman of the panel, Emile Short, said that the commission's investigation revealed that 25 of the masked men were personnel of the SWAT team of the police.



“I did not know who the masked men were. I will be surprised that they were members of the SWAT team. That vehicle is not part of those under my command and the police have never used that vehicle before,” he said on Friday, February 15, 2019.



Watch videos of his testimony below:











BAI/AW



