General News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Sack Hawa Koomson and scrap SDI Ministry - Vim Lady

Broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua

In 2017, renowned broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua affectionately called Vim Lady advocated for the removal of the Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



The Minister at the time had been caught up in the news for presenting what many described as an outrageous budget to parliament for approval.



Her Ministry had presented GH¢800,000 proposed budget for website development. However, upon further probe, she indicated that the quoted figure was a typing error and that the real amount was GH¢80,000.



While reacting to this, Afia Pokua during her radio show proposed the dissolution of the ministry.



“My excitement is that I heard the president will be having some reshuffling in the first week of January. I think Hawa Koomson should go. Even all the ministry should be dissolved…,” she said.



Read the full story originally published on December 29, 2017, on Ghanaweb



News Editor of Adom Fm, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, Afia Pokua otherwise known as Vim Lady wants Minister for Special Development Initiatives and the Awutu-Senya East Constituency lawmaker sacked in the President’s first reshuffle.



There are rumors of an impending reshuffle after the yuletide with some names making the rounds with the explanation that the affected appointees are not living up to expectation and could be shown the exit.



But the Broadcast Journalist would want the President to consider axing Madam Hawa Koomson who in recent times has been in the media for presenting what many described as an outrageous budget to parliament for approval.



She is also proposing that the Ministry in itself be dissolved to save the national purse considering the huge chunk of cash that has been allocated to it.



“ My excitement is that I heard the president will be having some reshuffling in the first week of January. I think Hawa Koomson should go. Even all the ministry should be dissolved”



Madam Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson a week ago broke her silence on the controversial GH¢800,000 proposed budget for a website development indicating that the quoted figure was a typo error.



Parliament has approved a total budget of GH¢71, 059, 970.00 for the operations of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives in the ensuing year.



But one item that took centre stage of public discussions is the proposed GH¢800,000 for the development of the website the Minister has disclosed that it was a typo error and that the real amount was GH¢80,000.



On Accra-based Starr Fm, she said: “How on earth can we use GH¢800,000 for just a website? Are we mad? To be frank with you when I heard the report I called the budget officer only to realise that it was a typo,” she told Starr Today’s host Naa Dedei Tettey.



She continued, “how on earth can we use GH¢800, 000 for this Ministry’s website? What kind of website are we building? Please it is not GH¢800, 000…it was typo error.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.