General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: I wish I had not taken EC job – Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC)

Exactly four years ago, Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Charlotte Osei registered her regret for taking up the role as EC boss.



Mrs Charlotte Osei who goes down in the country’s history books as the first woman to man the affairs of Ghana’s elections said although she “can take the stone,” she gets worried about her family who is always bothered about the flak which comes with her office.



“Yes! It’s difficult on some days,” Mrs Osei confessed.



She expressed that though the EC boss job is a difficult one, her gender compounds it, especially as someone coming from Africa.



“This is not a job that I think is easy anywhere in the world. But I think it is particularly difficult in Ghana and Africa when you are particularly a woman. I can take the stone but I’m worried for my children and on those days you get siblings calling and worrying you. I can take it but for those, it is worrying.”



Read the full story originally published on January 11, 2016, on GhanaWeb



The chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, has revealed sometimes she regrets accepting the job as the first woman chairperson of the election management body.



Speaking to Starr 103.5 FM’s Morning Starr host Nii Arday Clegg on Monday, Mrs. Osei said although she “can take the stone,” she gets worried about her family who are always bothered about the flak which comes with her office.



“Yes! It’s difficult on some days,” Mrs. Osei confessed.



However, the former boss of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) emphasised she hardly gives up because she believes it was God who placed her there.



“I think whatever or wherever God places you it’s a ministry and because of that even when the job is difficult you remember that it is a ministry,” she stressed; adding, “I get lots of messages of support and prayers from family members.”



According to her, the job is naturally difficult, but her gender compounds it, especially as someone coming from Africa.



“This is not a job that I think is easy anywhere in the world. But I think it is particularly difficult in Ghana and Africa when you are particularly a woman. I can take the stone but I’m worried for my children and on those days you get siblings calling and worrying you. I can take it but for those, it is worrying.”



When Nii Arday pushed further whether she would want to throw in the towel, Mrs Osei opined: “I don’t think that is a choice. It’s a ministry.”



Mrs Osei is the first woman chairperson of the Electoral Commission and succeeded veteran Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan, who retired June 2015 after two decades of serving.