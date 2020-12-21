General News of Monday, 21 December 2020

FLASHBACK: I have no plans except to take rest – Mahama reveals

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The then NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, following his defeat to the New Patriotic Party’s candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential elections noted that he was going to take a break.



He made this known at the closing of the 50th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS in Abuja Nigeria on Saturday 17th December 2016.



Mahama stated that he was taking a “well deserved rest” adding that he was going to focus on sub-regional, continental and global matters.



But, in 2020, he again contested the presidential elections but lost to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the second time, a result he said was "fraudulent".



The incumbent president won the seat with 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302% as against John Dramani Mahama’s 6, 213,182 representing 47.359%.



Read the full story originally published on December 19, 2017 on GhanaWeb



President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has stated that he has no plans yet as to what to do next except to take a rest when he leaves office in January 2017.



In a vote of thanks at the closing of the 50th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS in Abuja Nigeria on Saturday 17th December 2016, John Mahama disclosed that many of his colleagues are asking him what his plans are after his defeat in the just ended 7th December polls.



According to him, the only thing that he has taught of is to take a rest. He said having worked tirelessly for three conservative years without rest, this will offer him the opportunity to do what he termed a “well deserved rest”.



President Mahama also indicated that going forward he will be more engaged on sub-regional, continental and global matters.



At the meeting he noted that Ghana currently has joint transition team working to ensure smooth transition and said he believe some of the members will join the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo on the 7th of January 2016.



He thanked his colleague Presidents and ECOWAS and observer groups who were in Ghana to supervise the elections.



“I am grateful to the Almighty God and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to have served in the highest office of President; I have enjoyed the fulfilling career and since I emerged on the political scene in Ghana in 1996, I served as Member of Parliament for three terms, I served as deputy minister, as a minister, a Vice President and ultimately the President of my country,” he recounted.



John Mahama also thanked his colleague Presidents for the friendship and corporation he has enjoyed and the ECOWAS Commission for the opportunity to serve as chair of the regional bloc.



He recalled the hard work they did together resolving the Ebola outbreak which hit three West African Countries.



He also acknowledged that the elections in Ghana were generally peaceful and that Ghana has enjoyed successful transitions from one government to the other over the years and these very elections consolidate the reputation Ghana has chalked so far.

