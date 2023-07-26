FDA vows strong enforcement as unregistered food supplement seller convicted

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has secured a conviction against Emmanuel Osafo Nyantachi, the owner of Healthy Living and Organic Lifestyle Consult, for selling unregistered food supplements.



The FDA’s determination to enforce its regulations was underscored by the Sunyani Circuit Court’s ruling on Wednesday, 5th July 2023, imposing a fine of GHC90,000.00 (equivalent to 7,500 penalty units) or a 24-month prison sentence with hard labour.



The investigation, led by Mr. Richard Kyeremeh Yeboah, a Senior Regulatory Officer, revealed that Nyantachi’s business was selling unregistered food supplements despite multiple warnings and directives from the FDA Bono Regional Office.



The FDA issued several letters instructing Nyantachi to suspend the production, sale, and distribution of the unregistered food supplements, and to take the necessary steps to register them with the FDA.



However, Nyantachi failed to comply with these directives, leading to further regulatory action from the Authority.



The Sunyani Circuit Court’s verdict should send a strong message to others who flout FDA’s regulations and be assured that the FDA is determined to crack down on defaulters and protect the public from potentially harmful products.