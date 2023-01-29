FDA suspends operations of Yellow Sisi waakye after deadly incident

General News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in line with the Food Safety Emergency Response Plan has begun a joint investigation with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) into reports of suspected foodborne disease outbreak which was reported to have occurred at Oyibi, within the Adenta Municipality, in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, 22nd January 2023.



According to the FDA, its Investigations so far has revealed that a total of 53 people experienced symptoms of foodborne disease after consuming waakye or plain rice and tomato stew from a food vendor called Yellow Sisi located at Bush Canteen, a suburb of Oyibi.



The Authority says so far, one person has been reported dead, but the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.



“Environmental assessment of the food preparation site located at Malejor and the three vending sites at Bush Canteen, Prison Joint and Sharp Curve Joint revealed poor food handling practices which could have resulted in the contamination of the food, leading to the foodborne disease outbreak,” the FDA said in a statement.



It added that it has suspended the operations of Yellow Sisi waakye until measures have been put in place to ensure that their activities are brought into compliance to prevent future occurrence.



The FDA launched its Street Food Vending Scheme in November 2021, in conjunction with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



The Scheme, which was developed under the FAO Healthy Street Food Incentive Project, aims at issuing compliant vendors with a Street Food Vending Permit.



Consumers according to the FDA must, therefore, insist on seeing these permits in their favorite eateries before patronizing their services.



It also strongly urged street food vendors to apply for the Permit.