General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Daily Mail

FDA disposes off products worth ¢214,000 in Cape Coast

2.3 tonnes of the destroyed items valued ¢214, 000.00

The Central Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed quantities of unwholesome products to safeguard public health and safety in the capital Cape Coast.



2.3 tonnes of the destroyed items valued ¢214, 000.00 included drugs, food, cosmetics, household chemical substances and other items.



The products were seized from the FDA’s operational zones including pharmacies, markets and retail shops through routine surveillance across the region in the last seven months.



Mr John Odai-Tettey, the Central Regional Head of the FDA told dailymailgh.com that the move formed part of measures to help protect the health and safety of consumers.



Mr Odai-Tettey pledged the FDA’s resolve to intensify its market surveillance and inspections to drastically reduce the illegal peddling or sale of unregulated items by the Authority to protect the health of all consumer. He said the education and sensitisation for stakeholders had been on-going to enable the operators to surrender their unwholesome products to the FDA for safe disposal.



He, thus, entreated sales points, distributors, warehouse operators among others to surrender unwholesome products to the FDA for safe disposal, and that they would be causing unnecessary harm to consumers and also disobeying the law if they failed to do so.



He also called on consumers to be bold to expose those dealing in such products by reporting them to the Authority for swift action.



“It is not a problem if someone reduces the cost of the product but one needs to thoroughly examine it to make sure it is in English Language and product validity is intact”, The FDA Boss posited.



The action, according to the FDA, is in accordance with the Public Health Act 2012, ACT 851.



