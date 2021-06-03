FDA destroys seized and unwholesome products

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Western Regional office of the Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed seized and unapproved products at the sofokrom dumping site.



The products were herbal medicines, canned products and n aphrodisiacs among others.



Mr Francis Edem Odum, a Senior Regulatory Officer, told the Ghana News Agency, that a post-market surveillance conducted by the FDA led to the seizure of the various products.



He cautioned the public to be mindful of fake and unregistered products on the markets.



The Senior Regulatory Officer also advised that people should not look out for expiry dates only, but check the state of the product before buying.



Mr. Odum gave the assurance that the exercise would be sustained and intensified, warning that any unruly person who offered fake products for public consumption would pay the price.



He appealed to the public to provide information on the activities of such miscreants; “we cannot allow a few selfish criminals to put our lives at risk.”



