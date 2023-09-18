FBI, DOJ hails EOCO for fighting organised crime, romance scam

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) under the leadership of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah (Mrs) has received plaudits from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America for its efforts in the fight against organised crime and romance scams.



The US law enforcement agencies lauded EOCO for its partnership and commitment to tackling organised economic crime and internet-based romance scams in the country.



EOCO received the commendation when a ten-member team from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Department of Justice (DoJ) visited its Head Office in Accra on a familiarisation tour last week.



The team led by Arun G. Rao, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Civil Division of the US Department of Justice, were on a familiarisation visit to Ghana to meet with key Partner Agencies,” a statement by EOCO disclosed after the meeting.



“The United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Department of Justice (DoJ) have commended EOCO on successes chalked in the fight against organised crime and romance fraud in Ghana. This was said in a meeting held at the EOCO Head Office in Accra”, the statement added



EOCO has recently made progress in collaborating with investigators from other parts of the world to crack down on car thieves and jackers.



Crackdown on car-stealing gangs in Ghana



The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and other state security agencies are working hard to crack down on criminal syndicates that flood the markets with stolen cars they sell at prevailing market prices.



It would be recalled in December last year, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) busted a vehicle stealing syndicate in Ghana.



The Intelligence-led operation resulted in the retrieval of some luxury cars stolen from the United States of America and Canada.



During the operation which took place on December 9, 2022, thirty-seven (37) of the cars were retrieved from garages in Accra.



Ten (10) people were also arrested in the process, questioned, and subsequently granted bail.



In a similar operation, ninety-five (95) luxurious cars were frozen by EOCO’s Executive Director.



These vehicles which were in the possession of some individuals and car dealerships were to be brought to the offices of EOCO no later than May 3, 2023.



Owners of these vehicles were also expected to come along with the needed documents with a warning that if owners of the said vehicles failed to report with them on the stated date, they would take the needed steps to confiscate them by the law.