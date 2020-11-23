Eyes on the Ground: Akufo-Addo adopts 'Free Borla' campaign ahead of December polls

Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020
The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has over the weeks, deployed strategic means of winning the votes of Ghanaians in the upcoming December polls.
From embarking on mini-rallies where vibrant youth hold placards at vantage points, to other virtual events.
The latest several Ghanaians may not be aware of, is a free waste collection promise, which has already started in some parts of the country, particularly the capital city.
Per details in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a waste collection truck was stationed at a vantage point at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, with President Akufo-Addo and his vice’s picture pasted on it.
It had the inscription, "Free borla, 4 more for Nana"
Further inscriptions on the truck read "V16 Now VS Volunteer Support Team
