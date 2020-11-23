Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eyes on the Ground: Akufo-Addo adopts 'Free Borla' campaign ahead of December polls

play videoA photo of the waste collection truck positioned at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has over the weeks, deployed strategic means of winning the votes of Ghanaians in the upcoming December polls.



From embarking on mini-rallies where vibrant youth hold placards at vantage points, to other virtual events.



The latest several Ghanaians may not be aware of, is a free waste collection promise, which has already started in some parts of the country, particularly the capital city.



Per details in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a waste collection truck was stationed at a vantage point at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, with President Akufo-Addo and his vice’s picture pasted on it.



It had the inscription, "Free borla, 4 more for Nana"



Further inscriptions on the truck read "V16 Now VS Volunteer Support Team



.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.