General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: GNA

Experts to highlight the role of connectivity in powering Africa’s digital future

The event will discuss transformation and innovation of digital solutions

Digital transformation and innovation solutions to propel Africa towards the future will be discussed at the AfricaCom, part of Africa Tech Festival, a virtual event taking place.



At the event, Ericsson will focus on the role of connectivity in powering Africa’s digital future and in achieving a positive impact on people’s lives. As part of its keynotes and speaker sessions, Ericsson will cover topics such as how to realize the opportunities of a digitalized Africa, how smarter networks will accelerate Africa’s digital agenda, the progress and prospects of 5G in Africa, and how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation creates value across the lifecycle of network operations.



Ericsson will also host a roundtable about bridging the digital divide by focusing on connectivity for schools and learners. The Giga initiative is a UNICEF and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) initiative to connect every school, which identifies internet access for education as a key enabler for today's youth.



The unprecedented events of 2020 have brought into focus the critical role that digital infrastructure plays in the functioning of almost every aspect of contemporary society. Africa is home to over a billion people and the population is expected to grow in the coming years. It is also a continent with the most growing economies. ICT is essential for Africa’s development and adequate ICT service deployment and digital connectivity will play a crucial role in achieving economic sustainability in the continent.



Ericsson is excited to participate at this year’s AfricaCom to continue setting #AfricaInMotion. Register here for your free pass to join Ericsson’s sessions and roundtable: https://tmt.knect365.com/africacom/



Follow our hashtag #AfricaInMotion for live updates from the event.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.