General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: atinkaonline.com

Expert calls for review of Labour law

File photo

Ben Arthur, a Labour expert, has called on government to consider reviewing the Labour Law.



This statement follows the strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and its allied association-Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaethetists to embark on a strike action on Monday, 21st September, 2020.



The association has accused government of failing to address issues that have to do with their conditions of services.



“GRNMA National Council in collaboration with its Allied Associations has discussed fully the report of the GRNMA/Allied negotiation team on the proposal of the Employment and has concluded the following adding that, the proposal as reported cannot serve the economic interest of All Nurses, Midwives, PAs and CRAs” President of the Association, Perpetual Ofosu-Ampofo said at press conference Thursday 18th September 2020.



Mr. Ben Arthur, a Labour expert, who spoke in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka FM’s AM Drive explained that a review of the law will address hitches such as strike actions embarked by institutions which provide essential services.



He explained that although the constitution gives freedom of association, which does not exclude the nurses and doctors, the Labour Law gives further particulars with respect to how workers in the essential services sector are supposed to present their grievances to be addressed by the commission.



He, however, noted that the GRNMA should have given credence to the injunction and stopped the strike.



“ I’m sure an opportunity to review the labor law will address all these hitches. I think these hitches are as a result of the lack of supportive laws. For example, why should somebody go on strike whether legal or illegal and come and take back their jobs as well as get paid. If there are law that stipulates a subtraction of fees from striking unions, trust me unions would think twice before embarking on strikes”, he added.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.