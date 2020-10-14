Expelled Fomena MP was uncooperative in resolving dispute – NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has explained that the party writing to Parliament to seek the expulsion of its Member of Parliament for Fomena, Amoako Andrew Asiamah from the house was due to his lackadaisical attitude towards resolving an outstanding issue between himself and the party - NPP.



The party furthered that the MP was bent on going independent irrespective of the fact that it was against both the NPP and the constitution of Ghana.



Speaking on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa programme, the Ashanti Regional NPP Secretary, Sam Pyne said: “they tried resolving the issue with him but to no avail.”



He continued that “his action could affect the party in Fomena or otherwise.”



In a statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, the MP by his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the 2020 December elections has forfeited his seat in parliament, as his actions in essence breaches article 97 (1)(g) of the 1992 constitution.



“The Party has noted that the Member of Parliament for the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Amoako Andrew Asiamah, who was elected to Parliament on the ticket of the Party has filed to contest as an Independent Parliamentary Candidate. By so doing, he has presumably vacated his Seat in Parliament pursuant to Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic.



Per the law, ‘A member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament if he leaves the party of which he was a member at the time of his election to Parliament to join another party or seeks to remain in Parliament as an independent member.’

