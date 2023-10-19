Expect more heavy rains – Ghana Meteo to residents in Lower Volta

Regional News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has announced an imminent heavy downpour of rainfall in areas located in the Lower Volta Basin.



Felicity Ahiafianyo, the Director of Central Analysis and Forecasting at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, stressed the emergency nature of the announcement and urged the flood victims to consider relocating to different areas for their safety.



The Ghana Meteorological Agency (G-met) issued a stern warning to residents in the Lower Volta Basin, alerting them about the imminent threat of further heavy rains.



This announcement comes on the back of the flooding that came as a result of the spillage from the Akosombo Dam, which has rendered thousands of people homeless in the Lower Volta Basin.



“We don’t have any control over the spillage, but what we can provide is weather updates and the state of the sky in a particular area.”



“And per the analysis we did yesterday, we are still having about a 40–70 percent chance of rain in the areas around the Lower Volta Basin, so we will encourage the flood victims to move to safer areas,” she told Rainbow Radio.



Several communities in the Volta Region have been left flooded due to the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in the early part of October 2023.



Properties, buildings, and homes, belonging to over 26,000 people in the affected communities have been completely submerged underwater.