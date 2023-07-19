Expect more boycotts if Akufo-Addo continues to use A-G to come after us – NDC MP

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament should expect more boycotts in the House.



The lawmaker accused the Attorney General of working for President Akufo-Addo and prosecuting members of the Minority.



He said, for this reason, they have no option but to be in solidarity with their colleagues.



“I’m surprised NPP MPs are crying that our boycotts are to sabotage the government. What did they expect when the government is persecuting our comrade(s)? Is the AG not working for President Akufo-Addo? If piking says moda no go sleep, piking too no go sleep! They should expect more than the current boycotts!.



“You chastise us for boycotts in reaction to the persecution of our colleagues yet have no problem with NPP MPs who never show up? Are they not 137+1? How come they can’t do business without us, is it not their gov’t? At least we have a reason for not showing up, what is theirs?” Dr. Apaak asked.



“Don’t ask us not to boycott in solidarity with Quayson because NPP MPs didn’t boycott when Adamu was in court. They didn’t boycott because they knew he made no attempt to renounce his other citizenships: travelled on 3 passports. Adamu was prosecuted, Quayson is being persecuted!”



He said the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame of ignoring his parliamentary duties.



He said the A-G, at the instruction of the President, is preoccupied with seeing his political opponents imprisoned through prosecution rather than personally shepherding bills from his Ministry.