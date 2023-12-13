Exercise restraint In criticizing Ghana's lithium deal - NPP MP replies critics

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has asked critics to exercise restraint in their criticisms of Ghana's lithium deal as the extractive industry is not an easy sector.



The lawmaker implored Ghanaians to be careful when discussing the deal, stressing when it comes to deals like the mining of lithium or exploitation of the country's minerals, it is the person "financing who calls the tune".



He noted that the lithium contract between the Government of Ghana and Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd, to mine Ghana's lithium is not as straightforward as some people think.



He recounted the huge monies that go into the extractive business and the high risk involved which normally scares Ghanaian investors or local companies from utilizing the mining sector disclosing that sometimes an investor could expend millions of dollars in exploration of the mineral site only and come out with nothing.



"Financing anything does not have country colors and that one, some people will argue with me but when it comes to financing a project, the rudiments of financing does not have any country colors", he said during "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM.



Dr. Dickson Adomako went ahead giving various explanations to support the deal which include the demand for specific expertise and knowledge in the field.



"We should stop doing a disservice to our people in this country", he called for public education on the lithium deal to dispel the misconceptions.