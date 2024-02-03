Excessive tension in Ghana is leading to incidents of assault and harm towards others – Psychiatrist

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Dr. Akwasi Osei, former medical director at Accra Psychiatric Hospital, suggests that tension may be causing an increase in assaults against spouses, fiancees and others.



He added that there is currently too much tension in the country, including political, financial, and other variables that contribute to the frequency with which spouses and friends attack one another.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that Ghana is too tense. Tension over finances, politics, and other issues.



When there is tension, people struggle to function normally. Excessive tension causes psychological distress. When things happen, people are easily provoked and behave in ways they would later regret. Some people become overly suspicious of others, accusing them of wickedness, and these factors influence how they behave.



So, the truth is that there is too much stress, which causes people to respond in a variety of ways.



He exhorted Ghanaians to remain calm and patient, and not take actions that they might later regret.



He also decried cyberbullying and social media attacks, emphasising the need for people to be respectful on social media and refrain from abusing others.



“I would advise Ghanaians to remain cool and patient, and avoid acting angrily or taking the first action that comes to mind. My advice is particularly for individuals who use social media. People should avoid publishing unpleasant remarks on social media; instead, they should scrutinise them, read through the comments, and be certain of them before posting.