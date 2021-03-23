Exceptions will breed indiscipline – Achimota PTA supports head over rasta saga

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

The Parent Teacher Association, PTA, of the Achimota School says it is unreservedly and unequivocally in support of the decision by the school’s management to refuse admission to three students wearing dreadlocks.



A statement by the PTA sighted by GhanaWeb, states that the decision by the management is backed by the school’s revised rules and regulations (August 2020) of which item 3 states that “Students must keep their hair low, simple and natural” and that “students’ hair should not go through any chemical process.” Thus, the scalp must not show.



According to the PTA, the age-old rule has prevented unnecessary attention and time-wasting for which any exception based on religious grounds “would open the floodgates for all types of hairstyles and breed indiscipline.”



In the view of the Achimota School PTA, despite the constitution giving rights to every child to education without deprivation to their personal liberty, the same constitution gives exception.



“Every person shall be entitled to his personal liberty and no person shall be deprived of his personal liberty except in the following cases and in accordance with procedure permitted by law- (e) for the purpose of the education or welfare of a person who has not attained the age of eighteen years’ gives the school the right to set such rules in furtherance of education,” portions of the statement quoting Article 14(1)(e) of the 1992 Constitution stated.



