Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi-Agona road to be temporarily closed down

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi-Agona road on the N1 Highway in the Western Region will be temporarily closed down from Friday, February 23 2024 to Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4 am, the Ministry of Roads and Highway and the Ghana Highway Authority have announced.



A press statement from GHA dated February 19, 2024, explained that the move is to enable the authority to carry out major repair works on approaches to the Butre River Bridge at Ewusiejoe near Takoradi.



The statement cautioned that no vehicle can access the bridge and vice versa when travelling between Takoradi and Agona junction.



The Ministry advises that vehicles from Bogoso and Asankregwa should take the left turn at Abosu (Tarkwa) to Damang to Atieku to Daboase junction and vice-versa.



Also, vehicles from Elubo should turn left at Apimanim towards Tarkwa and take right at Abosu (Tarkwa)- Damang- Atieku-Daboase junction.



Vehicles with weight exceeding 50 tonnes are expected to turn right at the Aboadi-Sese-Hotopo-Ewusiejoe road and vice versa when using the Agona-Nkwanta Takoradi road.