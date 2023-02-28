Ewurabena Aubynn launches Awula Foundation at Ablekuma North

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: Philip Antoh, contribution

An age-old dream was fulfilled last Saturday, February 25, 2023, following a colorful launch of Awula Foundation at Kwashieman in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra.



The Awula Foundation is a philanthropic project founded by Ewurabena Aubynn, and it is aimed at providing underprivileged children with a well-rounded education, provide valuable and life changing mentorship to underprivileged children, orphans, children belonging to single parents, to assist women financially and with stocks, provide skill development to youth and men, assist the needy in communities and raise a generation of change agents and nation builders.



The well-attended event comprises of two components, the educational award support to over 15 children and the business support to already existing traders to boost their capital.



The educational support is such that children enrolled into it will benefit free education from the start to the tertiary level and this package includes payment of school fees, provision of school materials such as exercise books, mathematics sets etc. while the business support also includes the free distribution of staple foods such as rice, maize, oil, water and other commodities to boost their capitals.



Speaking at the launch, the Founder of Awula foundation, Madam Ewurabena Aubynn, who doubles as Parliamentary Candidate hopeful for the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) in the Ablekuma North Constituency, used the occassion to observe a minute silence for all departed souls and her late parents Mr. and Mrs Lomotey (founder's of RECT Academy).



Madam Aubynn thanked the gathering for making time to attend the official launch of Awula Foundation, a philanthropists venture which dates back on the quest to provide help and support to the people of Ablekuma North and others in time of need.



She expressed her deepest thanks to all individuals whose contribution have made it possible for the success of the programme.



“I’m truly grateful for all of you for making this event a reality and I’m excited today for various reasons; that today I’m able to share this beautiful day with like-minded people who have been supportive in one way or the other, I appreciate you all.”



“I’m also excited about the fact that I’m able to extend a hand of help to someone who needs it more than perhaps you and I do.”



“We didn’t arrive at the recipients in any particular order except that these are women and children who already are doing a thing or two for themselves but face some challenges in many ways’” she stated.



Ewurabena said the help coming their way today may not be much but believes it will go a long way to support their businesses and build their capital in this crippling economy.



“These stocks are free and therefore it comes to beneficiaries with no charge, no repayment plan and no hidden terms of conditions. Instead we are hoping they make good use of it so we can grow quantum of support and help subsequently.”



She added that the right of education is a joined responsibility and “it takes you and I" because education plays a vital role in shaping people and therefore an investment in it will help Ablekuma North constituency and Ghana a better place.”



She revealed that the foundation is such that each year, a number of children who are orphans or belong to single parents will be enrolled into the Awula Foundation, therefore "with

mutual efforts and support, I hope you will help me achieve the dream of enrolling hundreds of children in the years to come and together we will fulfill our duty of cherishing every single human life.”



“Let us go on building bonds of friendship and goodness through cooperation and mutual respect,” she stated.



The special guest of honor, Mrs. Sally Amaki Darko Attopee, a seasoned educationist, popularly known as Madam Tilapia, charged the audience to rally behind the good initiative to ensure that the dream of enrolling hundreds of people into the foundation becomes a reality.



Ms. Amaki called on the women, children and parents of beneficiaries to put their support into good use to be able to stand on their feet financially and support their family and community.



Also in attendance was the NDC Parliamentary Candidate hopeful for the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, Hajia Mariama Zakari, she admonished the constituency to support Ewurabena’s bid to represent the people in Parliament.



“Let us support such a cause because at this time of immense difficulty in our country, Ewurabena is still seen supporting children and women, men and so on," she stated.



One of the beneficiaries of the foundation, Mr. Samuel Essuon of Kwashieman, who lost his phone shop located at Addy Junction to fire on December 25, 2022, received a cheque amount to support his rehabilitation.



In all, more that 25 people including children, men and women received financial support to continue their education, boost their business capital and also help them advance the growth of their businesses.

Some recipients shared their difficulties and experiences with the audience and in jointly showed great appreciation for the support given them by the foundation.