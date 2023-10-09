Everyday People: This 66-year-old man has been surviving the last 35 years selling engine oil

General News of Monday, 9 October 2023

On Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV, we speak to 66-year-old Jacob Sey, a trader who’s been selling car engine oil for 35 years.



According to him, he left his hometown for Accra in search of a better source of income so that he could cater for his three wives.



This, he added, was also around a time the owner of Tema Station asked him to come and help him build the place, but as he narrated, his expectations were not met and as a result, he settled for selling engine oil.



Recounting how he had always wanted to work as a security man, Jacob Sey said that any time he tried to apply for the security job, he was told he was too old, and even the one time he got an offer, he was sacked because he went asking for salary payment.



“When I went searching for a job as a security, I was told I was too old so I can’t work for them. You see that storey-building there, I was working there as a security man but we were not being paid. So, I went to ask the manager why we were not being paid and he got angry and sacked me,” he told GhanaWeb’s Victoria Kyei Baffour.



Sey also said he married three wives but two of them divorced him because of financial difficulties.



