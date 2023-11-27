Everyday People: 'The motor is part of my life' - Why this okada rider will not quit this 'dangerous' job

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

In the western part of the African continent, members of this profession are regarded as notorious and non-conformists.



Their crime is the over-reliance on the speed and efficiency their instruments of work provide for them.



However, their comfort is mostly a nuisance to many.



In this episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV, Abigail Johnson Boakye interacts with Enoch, an okada rider, on how he copes with the risks involved with his job.



Despite the many deaths and injuries that are recorded about motor riders in the country annually, Enoch is insistent on keeping his job permanently.



He shared with Abigail that he initially applied to become a police officer but failed severally and this solidified his resolve to indulge in the okada business.



In his defence, Enoch added that the amount of money he earns on a daily cannot be earned in any other job in the country.



“The motor is part of my life now. I would like to do it for a long time. If it’s going to bring me long life, why not? There is money in this job. At least, you can save GH¢100 at the end of the day. I don’t know of any job you can get GH¢100 from on a daily,” he explained.



