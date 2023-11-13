Everyday People: Nigerian selling phone accessories in Ghana says life is better after relocating

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Most countries across the world are filled with travellers seeking better lives. These travellers move out of their countries because the economic situation there has become an ‘enemy’, blocking them from achieving their set goals.



On this episode of Everyday People, GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah spoke to Joseph, a Nigerian who left his country in 2022 to seek green pastures in Ghana and now sells phone accessories.



He stated that life was unbearable for him in his country and that was why he migrated.



“Things were not easy when I was in Nigeria. In Nigeria, I was working with a man whom I signed a 6-year contract with. I had an issue with him so I had to leave and find something else to do. From my boss’ place, I went to stay with a friend and life was not easy for both of us and that is why I contacted a friend who had moved to Ghana to find a job to do. I told him about my intentions to join him here so when I came to the country, I saw he was selling phone accessories and that’s why I’m also involved in the same business,” he said.



He also shared that moving to Ghana is one of the best decisions he took since there has been a lot of improvement in his life.



“I thank God I came to Ghana. When I joined my friend here, he gave me some phone accessories to sell. I used to pay him certain amounts before it permanently became mine. Now, I’m able to earn some money and save some in my accounts. Also, levels have changed as compared to when I was in Nigeria,” he said.



Watch the interview below:











ED/DAG