Everyday People: Meet the young 'chef' who believes education is not key to prosperity

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We often hear about stories of particular ‘rich people’ who have never had a taste of good education, yet have prospered through hard work.



In Ghana, for instance, we’ve had and heard CEOs of several companies sharing stories of how they never sat in a classroom, or tasted good education, but through hard work, have survived and become successful.



It is on this background that a young, fried yam seller residing at East Legon, a suburb of Accra, seems to believe more in hard work instead of education.



Appearing on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People programme, Felix explained that he has heard lots of stories about wealthy people who did not prosper through education.



He added that instead, there is the need to work harder because he doesn’t believe education is the only way to prosper.



According to him, “In this world, it is not all about education. You don’t need education to prosper. It is only grace that can help you sometimes to prosper. A lot of people didn’t go to school but when you see them… people keep saying that most of the rich people we see here never went to school. It is not all about school because I know of people who have been to school but have no job doing.”



Felix also revealed to GhanaWeb’s Victoria Kyei Baffour that, growing up, his future career was to be a soldier but found himself without the necessary support, hence pushing him to do menial jobs for survival.



“I completed my education at the JHS level. I couldn’t further it because my parents said there was no money so I told them to rather use the money they have to cater for my siblings while I go out to find something to do. To me, I wanted to be a soldier but because of what they said, I told them everything is not about education," he narrated.



Watch the interview below:







VKB/AE