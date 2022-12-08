Everybody will soon leave Ghana for Togo if you don’t act’ – Ato Forson on Censure Motion

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana, Cassiel Ato Forson has asked members of parliament to, as a matter of urgency, act to ensure the removal of the finance minister from office to save the country.



The ranking member on the finance committee of the parliament alleged that, due to the mismanagement of the economy by the finance minter Ken Ofori Atta, Ghanaians are leaving the country for neighbouring countries.



“Mr, Speaker, it should be noted that if you are to meet an average Ghanaian or ordinary Ghanaian, their wish is to leave the country, sadly, their wish is to leave the country.



Mr Speaker, if we do not act now, we will wake up one day and we will not have constituents, Mr speaker almost everybody will leave our country to Togo and we will have no country if you fail to act,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said this in his submission on the floor of parliament when the house debated the report of an ad hoc committee that looked into a vote censure that was before the Minister of Finance, by the Minority.



The censure motion against Ken Ofori-Atta is grounded, among other things, on accusations of financial recklessness, conflict of interest, and gross mismanagement of the economy against the minister.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament is confident that the motion against the minister will succeed.



