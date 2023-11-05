Everybody accepts that there is something wrong with NPP - Dr Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, one of the aspirants in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has acknowledged there are issues within the party.



He emphasised the need for corrective measures in a recent statement.



Speaking to Joy News after conceding defeat to the Vice President, Dr. Afriyie Akoto emphasized that there is a consensus within the party that issues need to be swiftly addressed before the 2024 general elections.



“Everybody in the party accepts that there is something wrong with the party. The council of the elders of the party, we met a few days ago, and everybody accepted that we are not in a good place and that issue is something that I am going to help the new leader to achieve and bring discipline into this party so that we can extend our mandates for the people of Ghana come December 2024 and there is no doubt about that,” he said.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto emphasised the need for addressing these party challenges irrespective of the leadership outcome.



Even though he lost the election, he pledged his commitment to contribute to strengthening the party's internal structures.



“Whether I am the leader or I am not the leader, it is something we need to do something about and I will make my contribution to ensure that things are strengthened in the party,” he added.



In the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries which took place on November 4, 2023, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured about 1,459 votes, representing 0.76%. He stood in the third position, following Francis Addai-Nimoh, who obtained 781 votes, representing 0.41%.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, equivalent to 61.43%. Following closely, Kennedy Agyapong amassed 71,191 votes, representing 37.41% of the total votes cast.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



