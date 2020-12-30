General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Events that shocked the nation in 2020

The sudden demise of former president Jerry John Rawlings shook the nation to the core

The year 2020 has been one that came with many shocking occurrences that took the nation by surprise.



From the death of high-profile personalities, the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic and now a hung Parliament of Ghana’s legislators in the upcoming year.



Despite these unforeseen occurrences, the country is looking forward on a path to recovery on all fronts over what could be described as a rather shocking year for many.



First case of COVID-19 recorded



News of the novel coronavirus outbreak first emerged in the Chinese capital of Wuhan in the Hubei province.



Described as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the pandemic began to spread through China and then around world with infections and deaths posing as a major public health crisis and governance concerns.



Ghana's Health Ministry confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, March 12, 2020.



According to authorities, the cases were recorded after two individuals had returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.



Health authorities then began a contract tracing and isolation regime in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo subsequently announced partial lockdowns and border closures to also curb the spread of the virus.



The pandemic, however, resulted in some 54,401 confirmed cases for Ghana as of December 23, 2020, with the loss of lives of over 300 persons which have included some high-profile personalities.



Death of Former President Rawlings



The death of the former president sent the nation of Ghana into a sudden state of shock in November 2020.



The news of his demise broke out in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, with sources indicating he passed away at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Known for his charisma, leadership and a beacon of shaping Ghana’s democracy, the former president of Ghana did not shy away from speaking about his ideologies whenever he got the chance.



Jerry Rawlings made great strides on both the international and domestic front for Ghana. His legacy however will remain a topic of controversy and respect for many.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to give the late Jerry John Rawlings a befitting state burial while assuring his family their wishes will be respected and considered.



A hung Parliament after 2020 Elections



Following the outcome of the December 7 general elections, the Electoral Commission announced the certified Parliamentary results of the 275 constituencies.



The ruling New Patriotic Party has won 138 seats in Parliament with an independent candidate leaning towards the party while the National Democratic Congress has won 137 seats.



The opposition NDC won the last remaining seat in the Sene West Constituency which was still in contention after presidential results were declared on December 9, 2020, by the Electoral Commission.



The win now meant the NDC has matched the ruling NPP’s tally and in turn creating a hung parliament. The ruling NPP’s mandate will now be reduced from a 62.7 percent majority in Parliament, with seats almost evenly shared between the two main political parties.



A hung Parliament which was has never been witnessed in Ghana’s democracy still remains a shock to many as fears of a complicated rule of President-elect Akufo-Addo trickle in.



The move poses a threat to his efforts to act decisively in restoring an economy impacted from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic with a very slim majority in Parliament.

