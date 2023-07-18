Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP visits flood victims to distribute relief items

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region, Kofi Arko Nokoe, has visited flooded communities in his constituency to donate relief items to the flood victims.



His move follows recent torrential rains that displayed and rendered so many residents in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency homeless.



The affected communities were; Wiawso, Tumentu, Gwira Eshiem, Bokro, Dualle, Akango, Adelekezo, Ahunyame.



The MP presented bags of rice, cooking oil, canned fish, boxes of tomato paste and among others to the victims.



Speaking to the newsmen around, the MP, Kofi Arko Nokoe expressed worry over the situation and described it as unprecedented.



He, therefore, sympathized with the victims and promised to support them.



"My brothers and sisters, it is not easy at all, twelve communities in my constituency have been affected by the recent downpour, almost of their belongings have been destroyed, even right now, they don't have any place to sleep, it is so so sad and unprecedented," he worried.



He took the opportunity, to call on the central government and other kind-hearted companies and individuals to come to the aid of the victims.



"There is the need for central government to come to the aid of these victims, this is a natural disaster and I as an opposition MP cannot do it alone so I will call on the central government and other companies and individuals who have the means to come and support them," he pleaded.



"I'm also waiting for NADMO to come out with a comprehensive report on the disaster to see the way forward," he added.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to pledge his commitment to continuing educating his constituents to stay away from flood-prone areas.



"As the MP for this Constituency, I will continue to educate my constituents not build houses in flood-prone areas, NADMO too should intensify its campaign," he said.



Kofi Arko Nokoe who became MP for the first time on January 7, 2021, urged government to resource District NADMO offices to function well.



The victims commended the MP for the kind gesture and appealed to government of Ghana to come to their assistance as a matter concern.