Eunique African Travel and Tour donates over 8000 items to SOS Village in Tema

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Management of Eunique African Travel and Tour put smiles on the faces of the SOS VILLAGE at Tema when they presented about 8000 items to them as part of their way of giving back to society.



According to the CEO of the company Madam Eunice Feathers, this is her fourth time visiting Ghana but her second time visiting the SOS VILLAGE and she and her partners see it as an obligation to support the needy so they always preach and seek support from friends so they can also continue to help the venerable.



On his part the Local Rep for Eunique African Travel and Tour Mr George Fausta Baffoe also explained that the items cost about $10,000 and they are planning for educational plan for the students at the SOS Village also appealed to Ghanaians to pay more attention to the SOS VILLAGE.



Accepting the items Sussy Dzre, the Assistant Mother Representative for SOS Children's Village (Tema Location) thanked the Eunique African Travel and Tour for their gesture and promised to use items for the reasons the items came and use the opportunity to ask for more support from the public to assist the Village to raise the students.









Some of the Items donated by Eunique African Travel and Tour are shoes, shirts, trousers, socks, packs of hygiene (toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, etc) jackets, etc.



The total cost of everything is around $10, 000.00.



