General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Eugene Arhin will not do the things he’s being accused of – Nana Damoah

Eugene Arhin has been accused of emotional and physical abuse as well as adultery by his wife

Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy, Nana Damoah has risen to the defence of the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, in the viral divorce suit involving the presidential staffer and his wife.



The wife of Mr Arhin, Gloria Assan Arhin, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, filed for dissolution of marriage at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.



She, among other things, accused her husband of emotional and physical abuse as well as adultery.



But reacting to the accusations levelled against Mr Arhin in the divorce suit, Nana Damoah in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb said he has no reason to believe the Presidency’s Head of Communications could be guilty of the allegations.



Whiles urging the public to find wisdom in listening to both parties in the matter, Nana Damoah described Eugene Arhin as “a perfect gentleman. Kindhearted, hardworking, pleasant and always willing to lend a helping hand.”



Owing to his knowledge of Eugene Arhin’s personality, Nana Damoah declared support for his fellow New Patriotic Party member saying, “I do not believe he will act in the manner he has been accused of acting.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Eugene Arhin in a reaction to the suit has denied the allegations in the suit including properties listed by his wife as having been acquired together during their union, for which she has prayed the court to grant her ownership of portions.



She has also asked the court to declare her joint owner in equal share with her husband in all properties acquired in the course of their marriage.



See Nana Damoah’s post and that of Eugene Arhin as well as the suit filed by his wife at the high court below:













