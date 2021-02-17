General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Eugene Arhin’s wife backtracks, withdraws several claims in initial divorce suit

Wife of the Acting Director of Communications at Ghana's seat of government, Gloria Assan Arhin has withdrawn some claims she initially made in a divorce suit with regards to properties supposedly owned by her estranged husband.



In an amended petition filed at the Accra High Court on Monday, February 15, 2021, Gloria Assan Arhin claims that there is only one property in contention, which is an uncompleted 5-bedroom house in Santor in the Kpone Katamanso District.



Some other properties she claimed belonged to Eugene Arhin have been removed in the amended petitions.



The amendment comes after Eugene Arhin filed a response to the petition made by his wife, asking her to prove claims she made in her first petition.



According to Dailyguide, “the content of Mrs Arhin’s new petition is at variance with her initial claims that her beleaguered husband owned a 5-bedroom residential property at East Legon which was supposed to be the matrimonial home of the couple, a 4-storey building comprising of 16 separate flats at Bubuashie, Accra, an ongoing storey building comprising of 16 separate flats at Tuba, Kasoa, a storey building comprising of apartments located at Teshie, Accra, a residential property located at the AU Village at La, Accra, other houses at Senya Bereku in the Central Region and Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region and Ford F150 vehicle.”



Eugene Arhin, in his response, denied most of the claims, while admitting that he wanted to leave the marriage.



He also denied having any property at Senya Bereku or AU Village as well as at Ada Foah and Teshie as initially submitted by his wife.