Estate developer, two others grabbed for allegedly destroying pineapple farm

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: GNA

An estate developer, accused of ordering two persons to destroy a three-acre pineapple farm at Denchira, has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



Daniel Ofosu aka Seven Steps, who is also businessman, has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely, causing damage and causing damage. Ofosu pleaded not guilty.



Meshack Commey and Benjamin Duodu, Ofosu’s alleged accomplices, who are facing the same charges, have pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah has admitted Commey and Duodu to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 each with two sureties each.



The court ordered Commey and Duodu to be reporting once a week to the Police.



The matter has been adjourned to August 29, 2023



Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong, said the complainant was a teacher and resident of Denchira and Ofosu was a resident of Tuba.



Prosecution said Commey and Duodu, both labourers, were residents of Denchira.



In the year 2008, a nine-acre piece of land lying at Denchira was leased to the complainant Emmanuel Bagut by one Nii Armah Dzaben, for farming purposes.



It said the complainant had since been cultivating the land by growing pineapple and maize respectively, each farming season.



The prosecution said in July this year, Commey and Duodu on the instructions of Ofosu, went to the complainant farm and used a bulldozer to grade his pineapple plantation which were ready to be harvested.



It said Commey and Duodu were arrested and put before the court, but Ofosu had been on the run.



Prosecution said soon after Commey and Duodu were granted bail by the same court, Ofosu organised Commey and Duodu and they went to the three-acre pineapple plantation and graded the plantation and went into hiding.



The complainant reported the matter to the Police and Commey and Duodu were arrested. The two accused persons led the Police to Ofosu’s office and he was picked up.



Prosecution said when the accused persons were interrogated, they admitted the offence.



“The Police are yet to contact the Agric Extension Officials from the Municipal Assembly to give the value of the pineapple fruits which were unlawfully destroyed,” he added.