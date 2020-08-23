Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Establishment of National Rent Assistance Scheme dead on arrival - Dumelo

Aspiring MP, John Dumelo

Actor cum Politician, John Dumelo says the New Patriotic’s (NPP’s) intention to introduce the National Rent Assistance Scheme is a policy that is already dead on arrival.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while speaking at the manifesto launch held at the Cape Coast University said the NPP government in its next term will assist the youth who are formally employed to rent apartments.



According to him, these monies will be paid to landlords after which it will be deducted from their salaries on a monthly basis.



The Vice President said “Under this scheme, if you have a job, and we can deduct regularly from your income, the National Rental Assistance Scheme will give you a loan to pay your rent allowance.



“But we are paying this not to you but to the landlord and then we will deduct monthly as we normally do,” he clarified.



But reacting to this promise by the NPP government, John Dumelo who has been advocating on rent issues in the country said the promise by the government is dead on arrival.



To him, there is the need for government to rather enforce the rent control act 220 that allows tenants to pay for 6 months advance rent rather than two-three years advance which has been a challenge for many.



He said “The establishment of the National Rent Assistance Scheme is dead on arrival. Why not enforce the rent control act 220 so citizens pay 6 months rent advance instead of 2-3years being charged? Enforce the law and save money, simple!”





