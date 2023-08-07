Eschew examination malpractices - Ekpoku-Tandan chief to BECE candidates

Regional News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Chief of Ekpoku-Tandan in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Nana Kwasi Quam II, has advised the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates not to engage themselves in any form of examination malpractice.



According to him, examination malpractice is a sin and could lead one to imprisonment and other punishment.



He called on the candidates to abide by the instructions which would be provided to them by the West African Examination Council (W.A.E.C).



The Chief of Ekpoku-Tandan made the call at Tandan-Ekpoku Roman Catholic Basic School premises on during an orientation event organised by the Assembly Member of the area for the 2023 BECE candidates in the area.



According to the headmaster of the school, thirty-four (34) candidates from the school are taking part in this year's final exam.



Sixteen (16) are girls and eighteen (18) are boys.



Nana Kwasi Quam II also encouraged the candidates not to be afraid.



"In fact, one thing I will stress before you go, don't go there to involve yourself in any form of examination malpractice, it is not good to cheat during examination, if you do it and they see you, you will be punished severely and you will disgrace the Tandan community so I will advise you to stay from it, don't panic whenever you see police officers at the centre, they are not there to arrest you, they are there to protect you so don't fear," he emphasized.



He called on them to take their studies serious and come out with flying colors.



"I will also beseech you to take your studies seriously and take instructions from your teachers you are going with, go and make us proud as your seniors did in 2022," he said.



The Chief seized the opportunity to pledge his total commitment to award the best three candidates who would perform better.



"I will give scholarship package to the first, second and third candidate who will perform better in this year's exam, I will support them to attend their secondary school and they have to take this exam so so serious. We want great personalities in this community so we will do everything possible to support them," he stated.



He, therefore, on behalf of other chiefs, took the opportunity to present GHC500 to the candidates.



During the occasion, the chiefs and the good people of Tandan community presented dual desks to the Tandan-Ekpoku Roman Catholic Basic School to solve the furniture deficit in the school.



Making the presentation, the Assembly Member of the area, Charles Kwesi commended the past students of the community for contributing money to provide the school with the furniture.



"Let me thank our brothers and sisters who are from this community and attended school here and are now working outside this community for contributing over GH3,000 to provide furniture to the school. My attention was drawn to the situation in this school by the SMC and I quickly informed our brothers and sisters and they promised to help and today we have gathered here to present the dual desks to the school, I'm very excited, God bless them," he said.



He urged the school authorities to make good use of the furniture to last longer.



The Assembly Member took the opportunity to present GHC400 to the B.E.C.E candidates in the school.



He advised them against bad friends "don't go and take bad friends, be careful with your lives over there, go and focus on your exams, learn well and make us proud as your seniors did, we want 100 percent from you."



He also commended the teaching staff, "My appreciation goes to all teachers, parents and guardians for the immense support provided to prepare our candidates for this exam."



Receiving the furniture, the headmaster of the Tandan-Ekpoku Roman Catholic Basic School, Benjamin Quansah commended the chiefs and the good people of the area for supporting the school with furniture and money.



He promised to put the furniture into good use and also promised that the BECE candidates would come out with flying colors.



"In fact, I'm excited today because furniture has been our major headache, students have been sitting in twos so now that we have these dual desks, our problem will be solved. Last year, we had 100 percent in the BECE and we are promising the community that we will repeat our record this year so they should keep on praying for our candidates," he said.



He called on others to come to the aid of the school with other educational support.



In a related development, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has wished the BECE candidates in his constituency success.



"I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the Junior High School final year students in the Ellembele District as you commence your final exams, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), today."



"This moment signifies an important milestone in your academic journey, and I am confident that your hard work and perseverance in your studies for the past three years will pay off."



"As you step into the exam halls, I encourage you to stay focused, remain determined, and trust in your abilities to excel. May your diligent efforts be rewarded with success", he extended his well-wish," he said



Across the country, 600,714 candidates are expected to partake in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination with 2,137 examination centres.



The exam has commenced across the country and it will end on Friday, August 11, 2023.