Ernest Owusu-Bempah bags Corporate Communications Personality award

Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, Head of Corporate Communications, Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), was honored as the 'Corporate Communications Personality of the Year at the prestigious Ghana Corporate Brands Award held at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra, yesterday.



This recognition reflects his outstanding dedication to improving communication between GNGC and the public.



This marked the second time in a role Mr Owusu emerged as the winner of Corporate Communications Personality of the Year at the prestigious Ghana Corporate Brands Award.



Mr. Owusu-Bempah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the event organizers for this remarkable honor and dedicated the award to the entire management and staff of GNGC.



He encouraged everyone to keep up the fantastic work they have been doing.



The 'Ghana Corporate Brands Award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the development of their respective industries.



Mr Owusu who admitted that the company faced some challenges said, "It starts from the beginning where we have to start from the basis trying to change the image and perception of the corporate entity in terms of how people perceived the brand and we were able to achieve that through various channels, various medium, various strategies and these have worked perfectly for us".



Ghana Gas, as a global competitor in the Oil and Gas Industry, Mr. Owusu indicated that he expects Ghana Gas to continue doing its efficient delivery of customer service both internally and externally, improving the quality of standards, and being proactive in communicating brand in the Oil and Gas industry.



The theme of this year's Ghana Corporate Brands Awards is "Celebrating Ghana's Corporate Brands Charting Path to Technological Excellence".







