Erica Franklin gets new appointment

Regional News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

Erica Franklin, a media and communication expert, has been appointed by Africa Sales Academy (ASA) as its Head of Operations.



She has over 15 years of experience in various fields, including journalism and

communication, sales and accounts management, and advertising.



Erica’s appointment at ASA is considered a pivotal moment for Africa Sales Academy as it accelerates its mission to nurture sales talent and bridge the skills gap in the competitive B2B technology landscape.



Chief Executive Officer and founder of ASA, Michael K. Adonteng, said in a welcome message that the company's proven track record and unwavering commitment to sales excellence aligned with its vision.



He said, “We are thrilled to welcome Erica Franklin to the ASA family. Her proven track record and unwavering commitment to sales excellence align seamlessly with our vision of empowering the next generation of sales leaders across Africa.”



Mr. Adonteng said her leadership would be instrumental to the success of the Africa Sales Academy.



“As we enter this pivotal growth phase, Erica’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our expansion efforts, forging strategic partnerships, and democratizing access to our e-learning platform across the African continent,” Michael K. Adonteng added.



Ms. Franklin, on her part, said she looked forward to delivering results and elevating current and future sales leaders on the continent.



“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey, joining the Africa Sales Academy team to continue the mission of empowering sales professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills. Ultimately, we hope our products and services will help African talent open doors to professional and personal opportunities. I look forward to delivering results and elevating current and future sales leaders on the continent,” she said.



Africa Sales Academy is a pioneering institution dedicated to shaping the next generation of B2B sales development representatives across Africa and has appointed Erica Franklin as the Head of Operations as part of its growth trajectory.



Since its inception in 2022, ASA has rapidly emerged as a trailblazer in sales enablement. It offers a comprehensive curriculum and innovative e-learning platform designed to connect learners and coaches across sales, marketing, customer success, and leadership domains.



With the continent predicted to double its population by 2050, ASA aims to strategically position itself to harness Africa's burgeoning talent pool and drive economic empowerment through sales excellence.



Through cutting-edge training initiatives, strategic alliances, and a steadfast dedication to excellence, ASA plans to redefine the landscape of B2B sales development across the continent.