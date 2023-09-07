You are here: HomeNews2023 09 07Article 1839494

Regional News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Disclaimer

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Epileptic pregnant woman delivers by herself in uncompleted building

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

A pregnant woman reportedly suffering from epilepsy has delivered by herself in an uncompleted building but has not received medical attention since Sunday September 3, 2023.

Rosemond, 20 years old suspected to be also mentally unstable was allegedly impregnated by an unknown man who took undue advantage of her vulnerability to sexually abuse her at Papaase No.1 a suburb of Kasoa in the Central region.

She delivered a bouncy fair baby girl.

Rosemond and the baby were however found by a passerby who in turn informed a non-governmental organization called “As I Grow (AIG)” which is soliciting support to send the baby and mother to hospital for medical attention.

Chief Executive Officer of AIG Debrah Bekoe Isaac told Kasapa News “We received information about the incident yesterday (Tuesday), so we visited the new mother and the baby and we noticed she is living in an uncompleted building of someone. So she is like a caretaker in that remote place. However, she is suffering from epilepsy which seems to have affected the brain too because she behaves quite abnormal. The good news is that both the baby and mother are alive after the self-delivery, but they need medical attention and social supports such as cloths, food, baby essentials So we are appealing to all to support mobilize these things.”

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

George Afriyie disqualified from GFA presidential race

Businessleading business icon

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

Disclose total cash seized from Cecilia Dapaah - Martin Kpebu urges OSP

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng dancing with Sika Osei

Video of Prince Kofi Amoabeng displaying vigorous dance moves melts hearts

Africaleading africa news icon

Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Election tribunal rejects Peter Obi's presidential election challenge in Nigeria

Opinionsleading opinion icon

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

It’s not over until it’s over - Kennedy Agyapong