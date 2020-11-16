Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong, Contributor

Entrepreneurship is the best solution to unemployment - Professional Youth

Some participants of the event

Gallant young graduates in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region, who are well endowed with various professional disciplines say entrepreneurship is the best solution to unemployment.



They made this statement at a Business and Entrepreneurship Summit at Hwidiem, a conurbation under the Ahafo Region.



The motive behind this summit was to inspire young graduates to start thinking outside the box and come with their own plans and ideas to make a meaningful future in societies to touch lives.



Addressing the media, the president of the group, Roger Obeng Agyekum made an emphatic statement that Ghanaian youth are capable.



Mr. Roger challenged the young graduates who attended the programme to put a stop to the over-reliance on white color jobs and create their own.



He called on every tom, dick, and harry to think of what they can do for the nation in other to contribute their quota in nation-building. He stressed that vocational and technical work is one of the fruitful ventures to help the youth.



He added, inasmuch as the youth are been motivated to use their skills, the government of Ghana ought to support them to succeed in their businesses at this moment.



The guest speaker of the summit, who is the Chief Executive Officer for Venture Capital Trust Fund and doubles as NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Asutifi South, Hon Yaw Owusu Brempong popularly known as Yaw Broni addressed the youth on behalf of the government.



He commended the Professional Patriots for organising such a great program.



Yaw Owusu Brempong urged them to repose their full confidence in the ruling NPP government.



His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana has helped thousands of entrepreneurs through the National Entrepreneurship Investment Plan (NEIP) The National Youth Authority, and the Youth Employment Agency. In a firm postulation, Yaw Broni assured the youth of Asutifi South and Ghana at large not to hesitate to seek assistance from Venture Capital Trust Fund because their doors are always opened for them.



A patron and chairman of the occasion, Mr. Eric Kontor eulogised the group and the participants for their comportment.

