Regional News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group cuts sod for the construction of classroom block for Bishop Mixed JHS

Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo

The Enterprise Group has cut the sod for the construction of a modern three-story classroom block at the Bishop Mixed JHS, next door to the Enterprise House on the John Evans Atta-Mills High Street, Accra.



The new block comprises nine (9) classrooms, washrooms on each floor, a 3- bed infirmary, a spacious computer laboratory, a modern library, and an office for the headteacher.



The project, which involves the demolishing of an uncompleted block as well as the construction of the new block, comes at a cost of GHC 2.5 Million and it is expected to be completed within a year.



Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo, in his remarks at the sod-cutting ceremony said;



“This school project gives me pleasure for two simple reasons.



1. We believe that an investment in the youth is an investment in our collective future so any money spent on youth education is money well spent.



2. This community has hosted the Enterprise Group Head Office for many years, providing a very friendly and cordial environment. It is only in order, therefore that we chose this school, our next-door neighbour, to be the recipient of our most capital-intensive social investment project yet.



The construction of the new classroom block is one of the many corporate social investments carried out by the Enterprise Group at the Bishop Mixed JHS and at other locations across the country.



The Enterprise Group currently undertakes a financial literacy programme at the Bishop Mixed JHS, fully designed and delivered by the staff of the Enterprise Group.



The programme is aimed at equipping the students, teachers, and parents with basic personal financial skills to enable them to make qualified financial decisions for the future.



The sod-cutting was graced by a number of stakeholders including the Mayor of Accra-Mohammed Adjei-Sowah, the Anglican Bishop of Accra- Rt. Rev.Dr. Daniel Sylvanus Mensah, the National Insurance Commissioner-Mr. Justice Ofori, GES Director Accra Metro-Mr. Stephen Abamfo, and the Dean, Management, and Teachers of Bishop Mixed JHS.





