Ensure peaceful celebration of Homowo – Accra Zabarma Chief urges

Sarki Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko also called on the security agencies to ensure law and order

Chiefs and elders of Ga State have been urged to ensure a peaceful celebration of this year’s Homowo festivities.



In a statement issued, Sarki Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko, the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief said measures put in place by Ga Chiefs towards the celebration of the traditional festivities of the Homowo will help in making this festival a very peaceful one.



He called on the chiefs and people to celebrate the festival and observe the customary rites (sprinkle of Kpokpoi) in their homes as directed by government to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



He again called on the security agencies to ensure that citizens did not take the law into their hands.



Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko extended his warmest greetings to the chiefs and people of the Ga state as they celebrate the Homowo.



He added that as one people from a common ancestry, they should resolve their difference in a peaceful manner and find a lasting solution in solving the numerous Chieftaincy disputes in the Ga State, devoid of violence, which retards progress and development.



Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko wished the people a fruitful and prosperous Homowo and expressed the hope that they would be able to overcome all the challenges that may confront them during this year's Homowo and assured that the Zabarma community in Greater Accra will always make itself available anytime they are needed.





