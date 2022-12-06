Engage in mixed farming for sustainability – 2022 National Best Farmer entreats

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Mixed agriculture or farming is the simultaneous process by which farmers grow crops and rear farm animals to maintain sustainable agriculture.



The 2022 National Best Farmer, Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, is therefore urging growers to use the system in order to keep their businesses afloat.



Farmers, he believes, should put more emphasis on animal husbandry as well as crop production to ensure long-term economic viability.



"When you practice mixed agriculture, it helps you to keep going all the time because, should something happen to one farm, there's always another one to back you.



As you grow crops, you must rear animals so if the crops are affected by the disease, the animals are there to support you," Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe stated, told Akua Asieduwaa on Oyerepa Breakfast Time.



He went on to say that because animal droppings are mostly used for manure or fertilizer, farmers should take advantage and rear animals in order to save money on fertilizer.



"The faeces of the animals are used as fertilizer for crops. I have 400 rabbits, and I use their urine as fertilizer. So I do all these things to reduce the risk in agriculture."