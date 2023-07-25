End abusive relationships to save your life - Chief urges youth

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Okoforubour Obeng Nuako III, the Chief of Dunkwa in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality has called on the youth especially females to move out of any form of abusive relationship to save their lives.



He said the area had recorded numerous cases of murders as a result of misunderstanding and arguments among young people in relationships.



He thus called on all the youth to desist and flee away from violent relationships to end such atrocities in the area.



“Run away if the relationship is not healthy and affects you mentally,” he admonished.



Recently, stories about homicides connected to divorces have been in the news.



According to the current trend, some partners choose murder as a way to seek revenge on their partners, some of whom have either been accused of cheating or are suspected of doing so.



In order to stop the horrific killing of young girls across the nation, the Dunkwahene called for authorities and parents to open up conversations on the trend of relationship killings.



The youth, he said were curious and fail to do necessary background checks of their partners before beginning any sort of relationship and that could be a reason for the increase of killings among the youth.



“It's preferable to walk away from an abusive partner in peace than to take actions that could get them into trouble.”



Dunkwahene said that in less than three months, two men in Dunkwa killed their partners as retaliation, which situation he described as unfortunate.



“In a relationship, it is always preferable to let your lover go in peace than to serve your entire life in jail.



“In any relationship you are in right now, if your partner wants to leave or is dishonest, just let him or her go in peace. Don't let your feelings distort your reasoning or cause you to make poor decisions.



"Make an effort to put the years and the money spent in the past. Threats won't make the relationship more romantic again. Please keep your family and future in mind when making any relationship-related decisions. Don't sacrifice your life for another person because there is always hope while there is life."