Encourage Ghanaian business community to patronize E-commerce - Group to K.T Hammond

Regional News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: Sir Kofi

Coalition of National Youth Organizers wish to congratulate K.T. Hammond on his appointment as the New Trade Minister.



We want to draw your attention to the fact that, Current trade ministry is a mess, with foreigners flooding the Ghanaian market and a disconnect between the Association of Ghanaian Industries and the Association of Ghanaian Traders.



We are therefore appealing to you, to encourage the Ghanaian business community to develop interest in electronic ocmmerce (E-commerce)



We are suggesting to government to sponsor a training workshop sensitize business owners on the importance of E-commerce models such as



Business to Business (B2B)



Which allows one business establishment to trade with another trader online.



This practice will not only reduce the risk of carrying hard currency and its consequences but it will make it easier for government to trace payable taxes.



Business to Consumer (B2C)



Which allows one business establishment transacts business with the Consumer online.



This model will not only allow government to trace payable taxes of both businesses and consumers but reduce the fraud that occurs during business transactions.



Business to Government (B2G)



Which allows businesses to transact business with government will empower transparency in how government transacts business.



This will cure the procurement breaches and the corruption that has bedridden most state institutions.



Government through this medium can check every transaction done for and its behalf to get the best deals.



Since most of such transactions are not done with hard cash, it can stabilize the Cedi, since there will be less demand on hard currencies particularly the foreign currencies.



We are also suggesting to government to consider training more youth, particularly unemployed graduates, of which some includes former NABCO recruits in E-commerce and cyber security, so that they can be employed by these business establishment.



This is a win-win situation for both government, the business community and the unemployed youth of Ghana particularly unemployed graduates.