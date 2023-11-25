Emulate my style in the fight against galamsey – Otumfuo to government

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has asked the government of Ghana to emulate his style in the fight against the menace of illegal mining known in the local parlance as Galamsey.



Even though he believes some strides have been made by the government with regards to the fight against illegal mining, he is of the belief that more can be done.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was speaking at the 57tj Graduation Ceremony of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) when he made this known.



He said, “Not so long ago, we all heard of actions I took against some chiefs in my kingdom who were either covertly or overtly involved in galamsey activities, and I urge the government to take reciprocal actions in the fight against galamsey”.



He reminded the government of its role in protecting the land and water bodies.



The King of the Ashanti Kingdom called for sustainable development initiatives to help communities affected by the Akosombo floods rebuild and thrive in the face of adversity.