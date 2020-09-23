Politics of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emulate Otumfuo by wishing political parties well – Maurice Ampaw tells 'endorsing' chiefs

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has said instead of traditional rulers openly supporting specific political parties in the upcoming December polls, they should rather wish them well in the race ahead.



According to him, wishing these presidential candidates and their parties well is the best as that exemplifies the deeds of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He indicated in an interview with GhanaWeb that it is rare to see the Asantehene publicly endorsing political parties that visit his region stating that it is rather unfortunate other traditional rulers are acting otherwise instead of following their ‘pacesetter’.



Advising traditional rulers on how to end this endorsing menace, Maurice Ampaw in an interview with GhanaWeb said “Welcome any political party, tell them their needs and then avoid endorsing them and then wish them all the best so that you’ll always be seen as a unifier…they should emulate Otumfuo. Otumfuo will never endorse any political party...rather advises them and wishes them well so every traditional leader should emulate Otumfuo by advising the political parties, tell them what their subject needs in their traditional area and then wish them well”.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on September 12, 2020 said the chieftaincy institution risks losing its relevance should traditional leaders abandon on their duties as agents of peace and development for political gains.



Speaking at the commissioning of the National House of Chiefs building, he said “We troop to politicians begging them for certain things so we’re divided in the front. You have to be united; you should know the essence of chieftaincy”.



“Let them come to you for advice, let them come to you for direction… if we don’t do that and we go for our petty whatever benefits that we want, you’ll sell your heritage to the politician”.



“I’m stressing this because chieftaincy has something to do for Ghana and if we don’t, the relevance of it will be questioned by the youth who don’t appreciate yesterday but today,” the Asante monarch added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.